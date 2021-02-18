The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pore-like proteins designed from scratch

Scientists have created new proteins that adopt one of the most complex folds known to molecular biology. These pore-like barrel-shaped proteins spontaneously fold into their intended structures and embed into lipid membranes. Although the scientists drew inspiration from proteins found throughout the living world, they arrived at sequences that differ from any known before. The resulting compact structures hold promise for future construction of custom nanoscale tools for advanced filtration and DNA sequencing.

