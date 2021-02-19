Mitochondrial function can play significant part in serious disease

Articles

Published on Friday, 19 February 2021

Disorders of the cells' energy supply can cause a number of serious diseases, but also seem to be connected to ageing. More research is needed on mitochondrial function to find future treatments. A new study shows how an important molecule inside the mitochondria affects their function in mice and fruit flies. The study adds valuable knowledge on formerly relatively unexplored protein modifications.

