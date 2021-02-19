Global study of 48 cities finds nature sanitizes 41.7 million tons of human waste a year

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 16:15 Hits: 2

Researchers found that nature provides at least 18% of sanitation services in 48 cities worldwide, according to researchers in the United Kingdom and India. The study estimates that more than 2 million cubic meters of the cities' human waste is processed each year without engineered infrastructure. This includes pit latrine waste that gradually filters through the soil -- a natural process that cleans it before it reaches groundwater.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210219111503.htm