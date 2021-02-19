Sweet marine particles resist hungry bacteria

Articles

Rather sweet than salty: In the ocean microalgae produce a lot of sugar during algae blooms. These enormous quantities of algal biomass are normally recycled rapidly by marine bacteria, degradation process that is an important part of the global carbon cycle. Especially sugars have been considered as easily digestible and therefore poor candidates for natural carbon sequestration. Now scientists revealed: There exists a sugar in algae that resists rapid microbial degradation and stores carbon during spring blooms.

