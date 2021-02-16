New Report Shows Benefits of Clean Cars in Nevada

RENO — A report released today shows that Nevada can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 10.8 million metric tons and avoid more than 900 tons of health-threatening pollutants every year by 2050 by getting more Nevadans driving clean cars.

Key findings of the report, which was prepared by Shulock Consulting with support from Meszler Engineering Services, include:

Nevada can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 10.8 million metric tons per year by 2050 by making a strong push to switch to clean vehicles. This is equivalent to the amount of pollution spewed by three coal-fired power plants each year.

by 2050 by making a strong push to switch to clean vehicles. This is equivalent to the amount of pollution spewed by three coal-fired power plants each year. By 2050, when many Nevadans will be driving cars powered by clean electricity rather than dirty fuels, the state will avoid 900 tons of health-threatening pollution from entering the air every year , resulting in fewer asthma cases, fewer hospital admissions from cardiac and respiratory illnesses, and fewer premature deaths.

, resulting in fewer asthma cases, fewer hospital admissions from cardiac and respiratory illnesses, and fewer premature deaths. A Nevadan who purchases a lower-emission vehicle in 2025 will save an average of $1,250 over the vehicle’s lifetime, due mainly to lower fuel bills, and monthly expenditures for a typical six-year loan on a clean car will be lower from day one. Statewide, these savings could reach $800 million annually by 2040.

“This report underscores why it’s critical to make clean cars accessible for every Nevadan: they’re cheaper to operate, and they help prevent the dirty air that’s especially damaging for communities near highways and major roads,” said Reno-based NRDC Senior Scientist Dylan Sullivan. “To help all Nevadans find and finance clean cars, the state needs to adopt a strong Clean Cars Nevada program that quickly brings more choices to local dealerships. This report shows clearly that more clean cars on the road mean more benefits for everyone in the state: more clean air, more progress toward our state climate goals, and more money saved.”

“This report affirms the significant benefits Nevada consumers and companies can reap from switching to clean vehicles,” said Ceres State Policy Director Alli Gold Roberts. “Clean vehicle standards are critical to Nevada’s ability to reduce transportation pollution and meet its ambitious climate goals. Strong standards can also ensure clean, cost-saving vehicles are readily available and accessible for consumers and companies. As Nevada companies transition their fleets they will save money, reduce risk, cut maintenance downtime, and minimize their carbon footprints.”

“Clean air is essential to health, yet transportation pollution continues to be the greatest contributor to poor air quality and climate challenges,” said UNLV School of Medicine Assistant Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Dr. Arthur Oliver Romero. “Clean Car Standards will cut harmful tailpipe pollution and spur more zero-emission transportation choices to accelerate progress in protecting the health of all Nevadans, and especially to those most overburdened by poor air quality today.”

The report was commissioned by NRDC with input and review from the Nevada Clean Cars coalition.

The Nevada Department of Environmental Protection is launching a series of technical sessions on February 23rd to gather public input on the proposed Clean Cars Nevada program, which will ensure that automakers deliver more low-emission and zero-emission vehicles, such as plug-in hybrid and electric options, for sale in the state.

###

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.​

Ceres is a sustainability nonprofit organization working with the most influential investors and companies to build leadership and drive solutions throughout the economy. Through powerful networks and advocacy, Ceres tackles the world’s biggest sustainability challenges, including climate change, water scarcity and pollution, and inequitable workplaces. For more information, visit: www.ceres.org and follow @CeresNews.