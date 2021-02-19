The Environmental Protection Agency extends nominations deadline for the 2021 President’s Environmental Student and Teacher Awards

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 05:00 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON (February 19, 2021) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it’s extending the nominations deadline for their Environmental Education Presidential awards program. EPAs Office of Environmental Education will now accept applications for the 2021 President’s Environmental Youth Awards (PEYA) and Presidential Innovation Awards for Environmental Educators (PIAEE) through April 30, 2021.

“Investing in our nation’s students and teachers by creating opportunities to engage in real world issues will help build the next generation of environmental leaders,” said Rosemary Enobakhare, Associate Administrator, Office of Public Engagement and Environmental Education. “Providing an extension will allow additional time for all students and teachers to submit applications for this invaluable awards program.”

Since the establishment of the original Environmental Education Act of 1970, The President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA) Program has recognized outstanding community-level environmental projects by K-12 youth for over 50 years. Today, as part of the National Environmental Education Act of 1990, PEYA continues to promote awareness of natural resources and encourages positive community involvement.

PIAEE recognizes outstanding K-12 grade educators who integrate environmental, place-based experiential learning into their classrooms.

Additional Information on the Awards

EPA is seeking PEYA and PIAEE award applications for projects on a variety of environmental topics, including (but not limited to), projects on:

Climate Change

Making a visible difference in Environmental Justice communities

Reducing food waste and loss and excess food recovery efforts

Reducing contributions to ocean and marine litter

Solutions in recycling

Using science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to teach environmental education

Environmental sustainability

Sustainable agricultural practices

Healthy school environments

The President’s Environmental Youth Awards (PEYA) recognizes outstanding environmental stewardship projects from grades K-12 by promoting environmental awareness and encouraging community involvement. EPA will select up to two winners in each of EPA’s 10 Regions – one regional winner for grades K-5, and one regional winner for grades 6-12. The winning projects will be highlighted on EPA’s website. All student projects must be sponsored by at least one adult over the age of 21. And, if the sponsor is not a teacher, the project must have a teacher as a co-sponsor. The application and eligibility information are available on EPA’s PEYA page .

The Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators (PIAEE) recognizes outstanding K-12 teachers who employ innovative approaches to environmental education. Up to two teachers from each of EPA's 10 regions, from different states, will be selected to receive this award. Teachers will receive a Presidential plaque and an award of up to $2,500 cash to be used to further professional development in environmental education. Winning teachers’ local education agencies will also receive awards of up to $2,500 cash to fund environmental educational activities and programs. Next years’ winners will be highlighted on EPA’s website.

The application and eligibility information are available on EPA’s PIAEE page .

Applications for both awards programs are due no later than April 30, 2021.

For more information on the youth awards (PEYA), please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For more information on the teacher awards (PIAEE), please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

EPA’s Office of Environmental Education (OEE) works to expand the public’s environmental knowledge and enables people to effectively solve environmental problems. OEE develops training programs, provides education materials, supports environmental education publications, holds seminars and events, and administers environmental education grants and awards, please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .