Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 22:06 Hits: 7

Lawmakers on the House Natural Resources Committee clashed Thursday over a panel rule ensuring that guns are prohibited in its hearing room. An amendment aiming to strip the provision from the rules failed on a 19-25 vote, but not...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/539481-lawmakers-clash-over-gun-prohibition-in-natural-resources-committee