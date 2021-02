Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) limited out-of-state natural gas shipments as Texas struggles with severe winter weather, low temperatures and widespread power outages.The Texas governor announced on Wednesday that natural gas would be restricted from leaving...

