Do sweat it! Wearable microfluidic sensor to measure lactate concentration in real time

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 20:10 Hits: 3

Lactate, a compound present in sweat, is an important biomarker to quantify during exercise. However, available wearable sensors can cause skin irritation, which calls for the use of different materials. In a recent study, scientists have developed a soft and nonirritating microfluidic sensor for the real-time measurement of lactate concentration in sweat. This wearable device will help monitor the state of the body during intense physical exercise or work.

