Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 23:57 Hits: 2

A new study reveals that there is substantial variation across different regions of the country in the intensity of fracture-associated drug use among long-term care residents, and that areas with greater use of these prescription drugs experience higher fracture rates.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210216185753.htm