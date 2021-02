Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 16:40 Hits: 2

A research group has succeeded in understanding why a very extended structure is important for an essential protein from the human immune system. The new results offer new opportunities for adjusting the activity of the immune system both up and down. Stimulation is interesting in relation to cancer treatment, while inhibition of the immune system is used in treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210217114016.htm