Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 11:01 Hits: 2

President Biden is enjoying a honeymoon with many environmental advocates after coming under criticism during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from green activist groups pressing him to be more ambitious on climate change.Biden gained favor...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/539126-biden-honeymoon-with-green-groups-faces-tests