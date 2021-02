Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 17:33 Hits: 5

Ford announced Wednesday that it would aim to have all of its cars that are sold in Europe be electric vehicles by 2030.The Associated Press reported that Ford Europe President Stuart Rowley said Ford plans to spend $1 billion to update its factory...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/539217-ford-vows-to-produce-only-electric-passenger-vehicles-in-europe-by