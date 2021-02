Articles

Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) on Wednesday suggested that the people of the Lone Star State would rather spend more time without electricity than see increased federal involvement in their state. “Texans would be without electricity for...

