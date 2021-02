Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 10:20 Hits: 5

Emmanuel Macron's experiment in participatory democracy is under fire after more than half of the proposals from citizens were dropped from the French climate law.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-s-citizen-climate-assembly-a-failed-experiment/a-56528234?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss