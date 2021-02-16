Perceiving predators: Understanding how plants 'sense' herbivore attack

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Plants are known to possess solid immune response mechanisms. One such response is 'sensing' attack by herbivorous animals. Researchers discuss 'elicitors' -- the molecules that initiate plant defense mechanisms against herbivore attack. He highlights the major types of elicitors and the underlying cellular signaling, and states that this could spur research on organic farming practices that could prevent the use of harmful pesticides.

