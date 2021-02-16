President Biden’s “All Of Government” Prioritizes Climate Change

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Written by Ronnie Citron-Fink

Every day is Climate Day here at Moms Clean Air Force. We are firmly committed to protecting our children’s health by uniting moms to help solve the climate crisis. And now we have a president who shares our commitment – and most Americans – to address climate change by uniting all of the United States government.

President Biden has unveiled an innovative “All of Government” approach to fighting climate pollution — and building into our cities, rural areas, and natural ecosystems a measure of resilience from the disastrous impacts of global warming.

Under an All of Government approach, every federal agency must find ways to set real, enforceable limits on the carbon and methane emissions that are disrupting our climate, threatening the stability of our country, and harming the health of our families across the United States, and the globe.

An All of Government approach to governing calls on all federal agencies to “develop programs, policies, and activities to address the disproportionate health, environmental, economic, and climate impacts on disadvantaged communities.”

On Day One of his administration, Biden began to block and dismantle the previous administration’s disastrous and radical regulatory agenda at EPA, and he is not stopping there. As Biden’s national climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, put it, Biden “is not waiting to take action…because science is telling us we don’t have a moment to lose to fight.” Along with McCarthy—whom Moms worked with for years when she ran Obama’s EPA—John Kerry, the president’s climate envoy, tells us why we must get to work right now: “The stakes on climate change couldn’t be higher…2021 is going to be the year that makes up for the loss of the last four years.”

Our new KNOW YOUR GOVERNMENT page shows how federal agencies can play a role in an All of Government battle against climate disruption.

We are glad to work with agencies and public health officials that are uniting together with a respect for science, for everyone’s future.

TELL PRESIDENT BIDEN: THANK YOU FOR ACTING ON CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE

