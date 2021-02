Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 14:28 Hits: 2

Researchers may have found a new pathway to treat and control tuberculosis (TB), the disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb). Using single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNAseq), a next-generation sequencing technology, scientists were able to further define the mechanisms that lead to TB infection and latency.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210216092830.htm