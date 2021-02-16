The water surface is a fantastic place for chemical reactions

Articles

Using an advanced technique, scientists have demonstrated that a chemical reaction powered by light takes place ten thousand times faster at the air-water interface -- what we usually call the water surface -- than in the bulk of the water, even when the light has equivalent energy. This finding could help our understanding of the many important chemical and biological processes that take place at the water surface.

