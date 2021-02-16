The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Photosynthetic bacteria-based cancer optotheranostics

Natural purple photosynthetic bacteria (PPSB) can play a key role as a highly active cancer immunotheranostics agent that uses the bio-optical-window I and II near-infrared (NIR) light. PPSB have high tumor specificity and non-pathogenicity. Active anticancer efficacy and powerful multi-functions such as NIR-I-to-NIR-II fluorescence, photothermal conversion, reactive oxygen species generation, and contrasty photoacoustic effect, can be expressed using NIR light exposure to PPSB.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210216094314.htm

