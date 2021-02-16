The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Supercomputer turns back cosmic clock

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Astronomers have tested a method for reconstructing the state of the early Universe by applying it to 4000 simulated universes using the ATERUI II supercomputer. They found that together with new observations the method can set better constraints on inflation, one of the most enigmatic events in the history of the Universe. The method can shorten the observation time required to distinguish between various inflation theories.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210216114903.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version