Unlocking the mystery behind skeletal aging

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 16:49 Hits: 2

Researchers have identified the role a critical enzyme plays in skeletal aging and bone loss, putting them one step closer to understanding the complex biological mechanisms that lead to osteoporosis, the bone disease that afflicts some 200 million people worldwide. Findings could hold an important key to developing more effective treatments for osteoporosis and improving the lives of an aging population.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210216114906.htm