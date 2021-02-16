The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Solution to puzzling phenomenon may open door to improved Cold Spray efficiency

An international team of researchers has solved a puzzling phenomenon whereby strangely beautiful, vortex-like structures appear between materials deposited onto engineering components used in multiple settings - from space shuttles to household items and everyday transport vehicles The discovery may ultimately improve the efficiency of the 'Cold Spray' (CS) deposition process from which these structures are formed - a not-insignificant financial or functional consideration.

