Solution to puzzling phenomenon may open door to improved Cold Spray efficiency

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 18:34 Hits: 5

An international team of researchers has solved a puzzling phenomenon whereby strangely beautiful, vortex-like structures appear between materials deposited onto engineering components used in multiple settings - from space shuttles to household items and everyday transport vehicles The discovery may ultimately improve the efficiency of the 'Cold Spray' (CS) deposition process from which these structures are formed - a not-insignificant financial or functional consideration.

