Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

IBM is pledging to achieve carbon neutrality by the end of the decade.In a statement released Tuesday, the company pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions 65 percent by 2025 compared with 2010 levels. IBM also said it would increase the...

