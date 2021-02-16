EPA Settles with “Texas Flip N Move” TV Show for Alleged Lead-Based Paint Violations

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 05:00 Hits: 3

DALLAS – (Feb. 16, 2021) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached a settlement with Flipnmove Productions and EQ Media, Inc. to resolve alleged violations of federal regulations intended to reduce the hazards of lead paint exposure during renovations. The companies are affiliated with the home renovation television programs “Texas Flip N Move.”

The alleged violations of the Toxic Substances Control Act’s Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule (RRP Rule) depicted on the shows include performing home renovations for compensation without obtaining EPA renovation firm certification and failure to comply with several work practice standards required for the safe handling and disposal of lead-based paint.

“Renovating older homes comes with the responsibility of safeguarding residents from exposure to dust from lead-based paint, and that means following regulations and using proper guidelines,” said Acting Regional Administrator David Gray. “Through this settlement, Texas Flip N Move is ensuring the safety of their renovation work and helping to protect children from and educate the public about exposure to lead-based paint.”

Under the terms of the settlement, the companies have agreed to pay civil penalties and take steps to ensure compliance with the RRP Rule in future renovation projects. Further, the companies have agreed to complete projects to educate the public about lead-based paint hazards and the importance of using a certified renovator, including banners on existing episodes of Texas Flip N Move, developing informational webpages on their respective websites and adding links to the EPA Lead and RRP webpages, and integrating elements of the RRP Rule into future programing. The companies will also use a third-party entity to perform lead abatement in low-income target-housing residences or child-occupied facilities within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Lead-contaminated dust generated from deteriorating chipped or peeling lead-based paint in homes built prior to 1978 or disturbance during renovation work is one of the most common causes of elevated blood lead levels in children. Infants and children are especially vulnerable to lead paint exposure because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults do, and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead. They can be exposed from multiple sources and may experience irreversible and lifelong health effects.

About 3.6 million American households have children under 6 years of age who live in homes with lead exposure hazards. According to the CDC, about 500,000 American children ages 1-5 have blood lead levels at or above the CDC blood lead reference value (level at which CDC recommends public health actions begin).

