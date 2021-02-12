Changing the connection between the hemispheres affects speech perception

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 14:41 Hits: 0

When we listen to speech sounds, our brain needs to combine information from both hemispheres. How does the brain integrate acoustic information from remote areas? In a neuroimaging study, a team of researchers applied electrical stimulation to participants' brains during a listening task. The stimulation affected the connection between the two hemispheres, which in turn changed participants' listening behavior.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210212094123.htm