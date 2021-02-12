The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Birds can 'read' the Earth's magnetic signature well enough to get back on course

Birdwatchers get excited when 'rare' migratory birds makes landfall having been blown beyond their normal range. But these are rare for a reason; most birds that have made the journey before are able to correct for large displacements and find their final destination. Now new research shows how birds displaced in this way are able to navigate back to their migratory route and gives us an insight into how they accomplish this feat.

