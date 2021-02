Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 16:39 Hits: 0

A new study has identified early risk factors that predicted heightened anxiety in young adults during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The findings from the study could help predict who is at greatest risk of developing anxiety during stressful life events in early adulthood and inform prevention and intervention efforts.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210212113923.htm