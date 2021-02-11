Electric Vehicle Readiness Ordinances Continue St. Louis’ Clean Energy Leadership

ST. LOUIS – Mayor Lyda Krewson today signed several new ordinances into law today that would help bring increased electric vehicle charging infrastructure to neighborhoods across the City of St. Louis. The ordinances stand as the latest in an impressive string of clean energy efforts undertaken by the City as part of the American Cities Climate Challenge, an effort among 25 leading cities in America that are advancing clean energy policies to combat climate change.

Following is a statement from Maurice Muia, Climate Advisor with NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) to St. Louis as part of the American Cities Climate Challenge:

“St. Louis has been on a clean energy roll, the EV readiness package is just the latest in a series of actions that make the City a regional and national leader. Very few cities in America have taken these kinds of steps to address air pollution, climate pollution, and equity. Fewer have taken this many in such a short period of time. The City of St. Louis has quickly become a clean energy powerhouse, putting policies in place to attack climate change and some of the problems that most vex the region at the same time.”

