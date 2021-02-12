The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Changing the connection between the hemispheres affects speech perception

When we listen to speech sounds, our brain needs to combine information from both hemispheres. How does the brain integrate acoustic information from remote areas? In a neuroimaging study, a team of researchers applied electrical stimulation to participants' brains during a listening task. The stimulation affected the connection between the two hemispheres, which in turn changed participants' listening behavior.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210212094123.htm

