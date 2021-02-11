The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biodiversity important at regional scales

New research shows that biodiversity is important not just at the traditional scale of short-term plot experiments -- in which ecologists monitor the health of a single meadow, forest grove, or pond after manipulating its species counts -- but when measured over decades and across regional landscapes as well. The findings can help guide conservation planning and enhance efforts to make human communities more sustainable.

