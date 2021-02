Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 19:43 Hits: 0

Fusing the neck's top two vertebrae can prevent repeat strokes in children with bow hunter syndrome, a rare condition that affects a handful of U.S. pediatric patients each year, researchers suggest in a recent study. The finding offers a new way to treat these children and protect them from potentially lifelong neurological consequences.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210211144304.htm