Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 18:34 Hits: 0

Chemical bonds within the eye-lens protein gamma-B crystallin hold the protein together and are therefore important for the function of the protein within the lens. Contrary to previous assumptions, some of these bonds, called disulphide bridges, are already formed simultaneously with the synthesis of the protein in the cell.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210210133405.htm