Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 00:32 Hits: 2

Astronomers have discovered a trio of hot worlds larger than Earth orbiting a much younger version of our Sun called TOI 451. The system resides in the recently discovered Pisces-Eridanus stream, a collection of stars less than 3% the age of our solar system that stretches across one-third of the sky.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210212193226.htm