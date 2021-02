Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 21:59 Hits: 0

Exposure to the bacteria that causes strep throat does not appear to make Tourette syndrome and other chronic tic disorders worse in children and teens, according to a new study. However, exposure was associated with increased symptoms of hyperactivity and impulsiveness.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210210165941.htm