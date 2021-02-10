The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Novel protein could reverse severe muscle wasting in disease, aging and trauma

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Muscle stem cells drive the tissue's growth and repair after such injuries. But growing these cells in the lab and using them to therapeutically replace damaged muscle has been frustratingly difficult. Researchers have discovered a factor that triggers these muscle stem cells to proliferate and heal. In a mouse model of severe muscle damage, injections of this naturally occurring protein led to the complete regeneration of muscle and the return of normal movement after severe muscle trauma.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210210170145.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version