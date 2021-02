Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 14:01 Hits: 0

Discus and javelin throwers as well as marathon runners and race walkers are likely to achieve their best performances at a later age than sprinters, hurdlers and middle-distance runners. Why? It comes down to muscle fibres and technique.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210211090128.htm