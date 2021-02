Articles

Thursday, 11 February 2021

Scientists have managed to figure out why conifer forests release so many fine particles into the atmosphere. Aerosol particles are particularly abundant when a-pinene, the molecule responsible for the characteristic scent of pine trees, reacts with atmospheric ozone.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210211113827.htm