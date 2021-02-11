The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Swirlonic super particles baffle physicists

In recent years, active, self-propelled particles have received growing interest amongst the scientific community. The 'swirlon' - a novel state of active matter - displayed a stunning behavior whereby instead of moving with acceleration, the quasi-particle groups moved with a constant velocity, proportional to the applied force and in the same direction of the force. This conduct seemingly violates the Second Newton's Law, currently taught in secondary schools.

