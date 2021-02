Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 19:44 Hits: 1

The majority of the population can produce neutralizing antibodies against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in severe cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to a new study. Moreover, the results support the use of combination antibody therapy to prevent and treat COVID-19.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210211144423.htm