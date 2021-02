Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 00:53 Hits: 1

Patients given preventive blood thinning drugs (prophylactic anticoagulants) within 24 hours of admission to hospital with COVID-19 are less likely to die compared with those who do not receive them, a new study finds.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210211195328.htm