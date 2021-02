Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 22:07 Hits: 2

A federal judge on Thursday ruled against a Trump administration decision to open up 10 million acres of land to mining that had previously been protected as habitat for the sage grouse bird. Lynn Winmill, a federal judge in Idaho, ruled that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/538669-court-nixes-trump-move-to-open-10m-acres-to-mining