EPA approves revisions to Louisiana Water Quality Standards

DALLAS – (Feb. 12, 2021) The U.S. Environmental Protection (EPA) recently completed its review of provisions of the new and revised Louisiana water quality standards submitted to EPA by the state. The approved provisions are now effective for implementation purposes under the Clean Water Act.



“Water quality is a high priority and our partnership continues to bring safe water to communities throughout the region,” said EPA Acting Regional Administrator David Gray. “EPA is proud to support Louisiana’s plan and remains committed to helping communities improve and protect their waters.”

“Nothing is more critical to a society than reliable sources of clean water,” LDEQ Secretary Dr. Chuck Carr Brown said. “These revisions will help us make sure that Louisiana continues to enjoy excellent water quality.”

EPA’s approved revisions are predominately a series of changes to clarify, correct and improve consistency in the state’s water quality standards. These changes allow the state to improve their application of these standards and better protect water quality in Louisiana.

The goal of the Clean Water Act includes restoring and protecting the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the nation's waters. Water quality standards established under the Clean Water Act set the states’ expectations for water quality. These standards also serve as water quality goals for individual surface waters, guide and inform monitoring and assessment activities, and provide a legal basis for permitting and regulatory pollution controls.

