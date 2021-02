Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 19:21 Hits: 2

A new study examined how Indian 10- and 11-year-olds' food choices were affected by playing a pediatric dietary mobile game that uses implicit learning -- educating players without making them aware of the lessons through innovations in neurocognitive training and immersive technology. The study found that the game significantly improved children's food choices immediately after play.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210210142128.htm