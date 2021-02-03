Regan Will Promote Public Health, Clean Energy Jobs to Fight Climate Crisis

WASHINGTON – The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee is holding a confirmation hearing today on Michael Regan, President Biden’s nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency and refocus it on protecting health, the environment and our climate.

The following is a statement by Mitchell Bernard, president of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Michael Regan’s mission is to once again put people’s health first at EPA. He also well understands that fighting climate change will create a historic surge in clean energy jobs. And he’ll join a first-rate team that will take strong action to confront the climate crisis, bolster protections for public health, safeguard our environment, natural resources and wildlife and stand up for environmental justice to protect communities suffering disproportionately from dirty air, polluted waters and fossil fuel hazard and harm.

“In North Carolina, Regan did the important job of rebuilding an agency that had been dismantled and defunded; we expect him now to help rebuild the Biden EPA, using all available tools under the law to protect public health.”

