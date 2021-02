Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 20:18 Hits: 0

The drug is effective at treating pancreatic cancer and prolonging survival in mice, according to a new study. A second study shows the drug is also effective against triple-negative breast cancer, a fast-growing and hard-to-treat type of breast cancer that carries a poor prognosis. Clinical trials are set to begin in 2021.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210209151856.htm