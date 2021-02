Articles

Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Can long-term stress lead to heart attacks? Most people would probably answer in the affirmative, but the scientific evidence of this is scarce. A new study reveals that the levels of the stress hormone cortisol were increased in the months preceding a heart attack. The results suggest that long-term stress is a risk factor for heart attacks.

