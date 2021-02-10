New mathematical method for generating random connected networks

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 18:33 Hits: 0

Many natural and human-made networks, such as computer, biological or social networks have a connectivity structure that critically shapes their behavior. The academic field of network science is concerned with analyzing such real-world complex networks and understanding how their structure influences their function or behavior. Examples are the vascular network of our bodies, the network of neurons in our brain, or the network of how an epidemic is spreading through a society.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210210133355.htm