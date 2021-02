Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 14:01 Hits: 1

Scientists report the first evidence that, not short-term stress, like a series of tough college exams, rather chronic, unpredictable stress like that which erupts in our personal and professional lives, induces changes in the function of AgRP neurons that may contribute to depression.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210211090106.htm