The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Scientist proposes a new timeline for Mars terrains

Category: Environment Hits: 5

A scientist has updated Mars chronology models to find that terrains shaped by ancient water activity on the planet's surface may be hundreds of millions of years older than previously thought. This new chronology for Mars, based on the latest dynamical models for the formation and evolution of the solar system, is particularly significant as the days count down until NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover lands on the Red Planet on February 18, 2021.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210211144437.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version